Nine new positive COVID-19 tests have been reported around B.C., adding up to 2,550, with 244 cases remaining active as of Wednesday, May 27th.

According to a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, 2,144 people that have tested positive have since fully recovered.

However, an additional death has been attributed to the virus.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the last day in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 162 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dix and Henry said.

No change in infection numbers are being reported in the Interior Health region, so far, 194 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

According to the joint statement, Dix and Henry are encouraged by the numbers, but insist that British Columbians continue to exercise caution.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week,” said Henry and Dix.”With this in mind, let’s continue to take advantage of parks and other activities closer to home, and look to increase social interactions only after fully considering the risks to you and your family.”

It added that further plans will likely not be made until more data is available, which is expected to be some time in mid-June.