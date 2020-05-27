Several more outdoor amenities and services are set to reopen on Friday and Monday as the City of Cranbrook gets into the second phase of its restart.

The City said that outdoor basketball courts and public restrooms at Rotary, Gyro, Kinsman, Idlewild Park and Northstar Rails to Trails will be open starting on Friday.

On the following Monday, Cranbrook’s City Hall, Building and Bylaw Services and Public Works office will open to the public. As well, residents will be able to visit all of the City’s playgrounds, the seniors’ fitness area at Western Financial Place and the skateboard park.

The City of Cranbrook noted that public washrooms and playgrounds may not be sanitized on a regular basis, so visitors are asked to follow provincial safety measures and bring hand sanitizer.

“We continue to work with the Province and the BC Recreation and Parks Association, to develop safe processes to open remaining outdoor facilities where there is increased concern over social distancing challenges,” says Chris New, Director of Community Services. “We appreciate the public’s patience while we continue to work hard to opening more outdoor space.”

Cranbrook’s splash pads and spray parks will remain closed until further notice, and public washrooms at sports fields, such as Moir Park and the Kinsmen Quad Park will remain closed in the short-term. The BMX park will also remain closed while it is being built, and the city said that it will work with the BMX club to determine its opening date.

The City added that the Public Library and reception at Western Financial Place will stay closed until at least July. However, the library is still allowing curbside pickup of books and other library material.

“Every effort is being undertaken to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the public. The City is aligning our services and how we conduct business with the requirements provided by WorkSafeBC. Our customers are strongly encouraged to continue to access City information and services by phone or by email wherever possible,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook has offered a set of guidelines that residents must follow when visiting any of its facilities:

If you have underlying medical conditions, it is recommended that you do not visit our municipal hall or facilities.

Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19, which primarily displays as a persistent cough, will not be permitted on the premises. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you have travelled outside Canada, you are not permitted on our premises until you have self-isolated for a minimum of 14 days.

Those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or those who live in a household where someone is showing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.

Physical distancing is always required (minimum of 2 meters).

Failure to observe physical distancing risks the closure of the facility, and as such, you will be asked to leave the premises.

Washrooms on the premises are disinfected frequently and hand sanitizers are available.

Residents are asked that any financial transactions be conducted electronically and not in cash.

Barriers and hand sanitizer stations have been installed in city facilities. The City said that visitors will be greeted outside and a maximum of two people will be allowed in at a time.