A B.C. Supreme Court has ruled against Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou in a case that brought into question the reach of the Chinese communist party in other countries.

This means Wanzhou’s extradition case to the United States for lying to U.S. banks and violating Iran sanctions by selling to them will continue and she will not be able to leave for China.

The double criminality hearing this morning saw Wanzhou supporters and protesters line the stairs of the courtroom awaiting the decision.