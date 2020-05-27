Map of areas impacted by Wednesday's water main flushing in Cranbrook. ( Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

The City of Cranbrook has begun its water main flushing operations in the neighbourhood around Western Financial Place and the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

The City said that work is expected to go on for a few days starting on Wednesday.

“The annual flushing program is done each year to ensure water mains are clear of sediment to provide the best water quality possible to your home and business. The City will provide updates regularly, so you know where the flushing program is moving to next,” said the City of Cranbrook.

As a result of the program, some customers in the area may see discoloured water while work is being done. Cranbrook said the discolouration is not a public health concern, and residents impacted by it can simply run their cold water taps until it runs clear.