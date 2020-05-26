B.C. health authorities are reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths for the first time in several weeks, the total death toll for the virus remains at 161 as of Tuesday, May 26th.

As well, 11 new infections have been confirmed, totalling 2,541 to date, with 258 cases that are currently active.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said that 2,122 people have fully recovered from the virus so far.

No new cases have been reported within the Interior Health region, remaining at 194.

Henry said that the rate restrictions have been lifted may be frustrating for some, as some may feel it is too fast, while it may be too slow for others.

“It is a balance, and I know that it is very hard to achieve. It has been a learning experience for all of us in the past week,” said Henry. “Today we have been able to report no new deaths for the first time in quite a few weeks, and we want to be able to do this every day, so no more families will have to deal with the loss of someone they love. So, I encourage everyone to continue to show patience and understanding, and have confidence that everything we are doing is the best that we can to protect our families and our communities.”

Henry said that with public health orders being eased, it is likely that case numbers will increase.

“That is what we, in public health, are preparing for, and why we are making some of the restrictions we have in place,” said Henry. “Small numbers and knowing who you are with helps us make sure that we can continue that public health activity to keep our communities safe.”