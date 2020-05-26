The City of Cranbrook will launch a citizen satisfaction survey to gather public opinion on the City’s services and allow residents to give input on the budget.

The City said that the survey may also highlight areas for change or improvement that it has not considered.

“We’ve decided to put out a citizen survey to see what people think about various different things, the quality of life in Cranbrook, the infrastructure, the roads and the services the city provides and how they feen generally about living in Cranbrook,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “From that, if there’s any improvements that we can make, we’ll certainly try to address any issues and fix it.”

Questions about the City’s infrastructure are one area of concern that Pratt feels the public will have a general consensus on.

“I’m sure the usual will be about the roads and the potholes. We’ve been working towards some improvement on that, but there’s a long way to go,” Pratt said.

According to council documents, the 27-question survey will be made available online starting on June 1st, until the end of the month.