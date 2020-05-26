The Provincial Government has announced that $10-million over three years in grant funding will be made available to support the delivery of emergency sexual assault response services across B.C.

“Gender-based violence, including sexual assault, can increase during times of crisis, and that’s why our government continues to prioritize services and supports for survivors of these devastating crimes,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “This grant program will help organizations throughout the province provide sexual assault survivors with swift access to compassionate and comprehensive care.”

The B.C. government said the Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC) has received the funding to manage the grant program in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Gender Equity Office of the Ministry of Finance and the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women.

“Sexual assault strikes at the heart of a person’s sense of safety and autonomy. It can cause lifelong trauma if people can’t access the supports they need to heal. I’ve worked supporting people who have faced violence for most of my career and I know first-hand that it’s essential for people who have been sexually assaulted to have the services they need when they need them,” said Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity.

Grant funding will be used to deliver community-based response services that are culturally appropriate and trauma-informed.

According to the province, the services will meet the needs of sexual assault survivors and include the unique needs of indigenous communities. It added that sexual assault disproportionately impacts women, girls, and the LGBTQ+ community.