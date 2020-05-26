Several thefts were reported to the Columbia Valley RCMP last week, including theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, and a theft from a residence.

Police received a report from a Canal Flats resident on Monday, May 18th of a white 2018 Ford F150 with the keys left inside that was stolen overnight. Two Yamaha PW50 motorcycles that had been left in the box of the truck went missing as well.

The next day, RCMP said that Calgary police recovered the truck and arrested and charged a 24-year-old man from Calgary in connection with the theft.

Also on Monday, a resident of Fairmont Hot Springs reported that some items were stolen overnight from his Dodge pickup truck parked at his home. A pair of sunglasses, a set of keys and a manual for the truck were among the items reported to be missing.

On Saturday, May 23rd, RCMP received a report that a home in Invermere had been broken into, and a painting of mountains, an Xbox 360 and a Nintendo Wii had been stolen.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact CrimeStoppers or the Columbia Valley detachment.