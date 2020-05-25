B.C. health authorities have added 12 new COVID-19 cases over two days, adding up to 2,535 cases around the province as of Monday, May 25th.

Meanwhile, 2,102 people have recovered from the illness so far, and according to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, 267 cases currently remain active.

Of the new infections, five were reported between Saturday and Sunday, and from Sunday to Monday afternoon, seven more cases were confirmed.

Dr. Henry reported an additional four deaths over the weekend, totalling 161 deaths attributed to COVID-19 so far.

No change in case numbers has been reported within the Interior Health region, the total remains at 194.

Henry said that health authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely as the second week of Phase 2 in BC’s Restart Plan is underway, urging caution among British Columbians.

“We have made significant progress as you can see, and I’m encouraged that our new cases continue to track low. Although, we still have ongoing challenges with our outbreaks, and we know that in those places where businesses have been up and running, we have had introductions that have led to outbreaks and clusters,” said Henry. “We may see a resurgence of new cases, and none of us want that. We need to keep our curve as flat as we can as we look to ease restrictions.”

Henry praised the work being done by B.C.’s healthcare professionals amid the pandemic and to the efforts of individuals as well.

“Our efforts are working, and we are making progress. People are doing the right thing, they’re following our rules for safe social interactions and taking necessary precautions. We’re being thoughtful and careful as we’re moving into this phase. I really do take that as a positive sign the British Columbians have heeded our advice, and we are doing what we need to do to protect us all,” said Dr. Henry. “What is clear for all of us is that our success so far and our ability to ease restrictions relies on our shared commitment and effort. and we need that to continue.”