B.C.’s grade 12 graduates, along with teachers and kindergarten to grade 11 students are invited to be guests of honour at a virtual graduation and end-of-school celebration.

The Provincial Government said that the WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 event will host some of the best-known singers, athletes and performers from B.C.

“I know this is not how graduates expected to celebrate their achievements, but that doesn’t diminish the occasion,” said Premier John Horgan. “Their parents, teachers and all British Columbians are proud of them. After they leave school, the whole world is there for them to explore. It will be a smaller world at first, but it will grow. As Dr. Bonnie Henry says, ‘It is for now, not forever.’ Congratulations to the class of 2020.”

The event will air on WE’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, May 26th. Students from the Northwest Territories will also be able to join in on the celebrations.

Valedictorian speeches, performances and some surprises will all be a part of the event to celebrate students and teachers that have been working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout this pandemic, our B.C. graduates have found new and innovative ways to make a positive change in their communities, all while showing tremendous resilience, determination and patience,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “I’m so proud of B.C. grads. This may not be the way they envisioned marking this important occasion, but if ever there was a class that deserves a star-studded celebration like this, it’s the class of 2020.”

The Tuesday celebration is part of a cross-country tour that will culminate on Saturday with a final stop being the “biggest living room party of the school year,” to air on CTV at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

“Led by hosts Tyrone Edwards, Liz Trinnear and Chloe Wilde from CTV’s ETALK, the British Columbia and the Northwest Territories’ WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 event will feature appearances by Craig Kielburger, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah McLachlan and many more,” said the B.C. Government.