Property owners in Cranbrook will soon receive their 2020 property tax notices by mail with the deadline to pay without penalties set on July 2nd.

The City recommends residents pay their taxes and claim their Home Owner Grant online, even though City Hall will be open to the public on June 1st.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to follow social distancing measures, City Hall will only be allowing two patrons inside at one time. Property owners are asked to line up outside City Hall in the designated area. A staff member will be available outside City Hall at the main doors to assist property owners,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook now accepts online credit card payments through its website, registering for this service will require an access code found on the top-left side of your tax notice.

Taxes for residential, utility and farm properties are due on July 2nd, after which date, a 10% penalty will be added to unpaid amounts. Home Owners Grants may also be claimed until July 2nd.

The due date for light industrial, businesses and seasonal property taxes is the same, however, penalties will not be added until September 30th.

Property owners who do not receive their 2020 tax notices in the mail by the first week of June are asked to contact City Hall to have a copy forwarded.