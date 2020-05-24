Because of COVID 19, there was no Bike to School/Bike to Work with this year but there are still incentives.

https://gobybikebc.biketowork.ca/

You Can Still Participate in our Online Contests Running NOW – until June 2, 2020.

To quote the wise words of our dear friend, Janine Arnold:

“Flatten the curve, not the tire. Ride on, my friends.”

Riding a bike is a great way to stay healthy (physically and mentally) while we live in a socially distanced world. Riding a bike gets you outdoors, experiencing nature, in touch with fresh air, and the changing springtime climate, and it rarely brings you into close proximity with other people. Riding a bike also reduces your stress levels in times of uncertainty, like right now; and it allows us to experience the world in new and unexpected ways.

GoByBike BC Society encourages British Columbians to stay healthy, keep #goingbybike, ride safe, ride ONLY with immediate housemates, stay at least 2 meters away from other road users, and ensure your bike stays in safe working condition!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are promoting 2 new Online Contests, and we encourage you to participate: