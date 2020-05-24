My Community Now Go by Bike B.C. Covid Riding Information and Incentives SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff May 24, 2020 Because of COVID 19, there was no Bike to School/Bike to Work with this year but there are still incentives. https://gobybikebc.biketowork.ca/ You Can Still Participate in our Online Contests Running NOW – until June 2, 2020. To quote the wise words of our dear friend, Janine Arnold: “Flatten the curve, not the tire. Ride on, my friends.” Riding a bike is a great way to stay healthy (physically and mentally) while we live in a socially distanced world. Riding a bike gets you outdoors, experiencing nature, in touch with fresh air, and the changing springtime climate, and it rarely brings you into close proximity with other people. Riding a bike also reduces your stress levels in times of uncertainty, like right now; and it allows us to experience the world in new and unexpected ways. GoByBike BC Society encourages British Columbians to stay healthy, keep #goingbybike, ride safe, ride ONLY with immediate housemates, stay at least 2 meters away from other road users, and ensure your bike stays in safe working condition! During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are promoting 2 new Online Contests, and we encourage you to participate: