18 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across B.C., totalling 2,507 with 310 active cases as of Friday, May 22nd.

So far, the recovery rate sits at 81.5%, as 2,042 people are symptom-free from the virus.

Cases in the Interior Health Region has gone up by 11, bringing the total up to 194.

“The discrepancy between new cases and total cases with the Interior Health and Island Health regions reported today are a data consolidation to reflect COVID-19 cases based on where individuals reside, even if they were not in the health authority during their illness,” said a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “Nine of the cases in Interior Health and one case in Island Health are individuals associated with the Kearl Lake outbreak, who completed their self-isolation in Alberta and have since recovered.”

The statement from Henry and Dix reported that the death toll within B.C has risen as well.

“We are saddened to report three new COVID-19 related deaths in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 155 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of these individuals, as well as to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Friday’s update also came with a slight amendment to Henry’s orders on public gatherings.

“While Phase 2 is now underway, the provincial health officer order restricting mass gatherings to no more than 50 individuals remains in place. Further, the order has been amended to also include no more than 50 vehicles for outdoor drive-in events, with a restriction on the sale of refreshments. Anyone attending these events must stay in their cars unless they have to go to washrooms, which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene.”

Henry and Dix added that the main goal of Phase 2 of BC’s Restart plan is to move forward with caution to ensure people are as safe as possible.