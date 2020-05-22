The federal New Democratic Party (NDP) said donations have dried up in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of furloughing employees, they will instead apply for the wage subsidy.

The NDP said they didn’t want to force more Canadians to access the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

The wage subsidy covers up to 75% of each employee’s salary to a maximum of $847 per worker per week.

At this time, the federal NDP has 17 full-time employees and up to 20 part-time staff.