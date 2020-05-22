A new development guide has been launched by the City of Cranbrook, in hopes of being a central document for prospective developers looking to navigate the City’s municipal process.

An effort to be a “one-stop location” for relevant information on development applications and municipal processes, the guide is available for the general public as of Friday.

“This is something we have been asking for some time, and I am very pleased to see that is has been

developed,” said Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt. “With the increase in our building permit numbers and interest from developers both local and from outside the city this will be very helpful in navigating the various procedures and expected timelines.”

The 25-page guide includes fact sheets, colour-coded individual sections, and various other material for prospective developers.

The City of Cranbrook said background information, descriptions, and flow charts for each development application are included in the guide.

More: Cranbrook Development Guide (City of Cranbrook)