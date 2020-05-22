Cranbrook RCMP is investigating reports of a stolen vehicle, and are looking to the public for assistance in locating the 2020 grey Kia Forte.

RCMP said the vehicle was rented fraudulently under another name.

Belonging to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the vehicle was reportedly stolen from Cranbrook’s Canadian Rockies International Airport.

Cranbrook RCMP said the Kia Forte has a B.C. license plate, KJ3-86J.

“If anyone has information on stolen vehicles or other offences, please consider calling Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” said police.