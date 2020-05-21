News Cranbrook Asks Businesses to Flush Water Lines as They Open Back up SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 21, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) Cranbrook business and property owners returning to buildings that have been vacant or had low occupancy amid the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to flush stagnant water pipes as businesses reopen. As businesses have been closed for the last several months, the City of Cranbrook asks businesses to run their cold water taps for several minutes upon returning. The City said that doing so will ensure the tap water is as fresh and clean as possible for customers and tenants.