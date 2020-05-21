The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has opened its online engagement process for the Columbia Lake Management Plan, as residents can provide their feedback until June 1st.

Full information on the plan, including the online engagement and survey is at the RDEK’s engage website.

Link: Columbia Lake Management Plan (RDEK)

“There are several ways people can provide their initial comments and thoughts,” said Kris Belanger, RDEK Planner. “The survey tool is aimed at getting a general sense for people’s thoughts and priorities, the ideas board gives people a chance to share what makes Columbia Lake great, and the places tool is a great way for people to mark special spaces around the lake on a map.”

Those that don’t have direct access to a computer or internet and provide their input over the phone by calling 250-432-9693.

“Community engagement is a key part of any successful planning project and we are really hoping to see good participation in this first step of the planning process.”

The early public consultation is to gather general feelings and thoughts on what residents would like to see in the Columbia Lake Management Plan, which will effectively replace the Columbia Lake Management Strategy which was established back in 1997.

According to the RDEK, they anticipate it will take 12 months to complete the project, as they continue to find unique ways to engage with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once established, the new Columbia Lake Management Plan will be a guiding document for local government about decisions impacting Columbia Lake and its shoreline.

The Columbia Lake Management Plan is being led, in partnership, by the RDEK and the Village of Canal Flats.