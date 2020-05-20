B.C. health authorities are confirming 21 new positive COVID-19 cases around the province, totalling 2,467, with 317 of those cases remaining active as of Wednesday, May 20th.

So far, 81% of all of B.C.’s cases have recovered, as 2,001 people are reported to be free of the virus.

According to a statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, B.C.’s death toll has gone up as well.

“We are saddened to report three new COVID-19 related deaths: one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 149 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of these individuals, as well as to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

One new case has appeared in the Interior Health region, adding up to 182.

Updates on facility outbreaks around the province have also been given by Henry and Dix.

“There has been one new health-care outbreak at The Cedars in Mission assisted-living facility. Both outbreaks at Ridge Meadows Hospital have now been declared over. In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care units have active outbreaks,” said the joint statement. “Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at the Oppenheimer Group, those in the poultry sector, at the Mission Institution and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal government offered some clarification on the use of masks and face coverings by the general public, which was also mentioned by Dix and Henry.

“When it is difficult to keep a safe physical distance for an extended period of time – for example, when you are on transit – this is a good way for you to protect those around you. We have to remember that face coverings keep our droplets in and don’t prevent transmission from others. The best ways for us to stay safe is to wash our hands, maintain a safe physical distance from others and keep our ‘rules’ for social interactions top of mind.”

