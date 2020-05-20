“We still have a long way to go in this pandemic.”

That’s from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) when he started his daily update on Wednesday.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom said in the last 24 hours, 106,000 cases were reported worldwide to the WHO. He said this marks the highest spike in a single day since the outbreak began.

Almost two-thirds of the cases were reported in just four countries, with the COVID-19 hotspots now centralized in the United States, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom.