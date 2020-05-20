The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) and the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) will provide a combined total of $149,120 to organizations that are providing supports for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is part of a new partnership between Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Federal Government’s $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund.

“The funding that’s been allocated to us will be distributed to local qualified donees, that means CRA registered charities. Other donees include local municipal governments and First Nations governments,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR executive director. “The idea is to support qualified donees that are supporting vulnerable populations on our community that are being particularly affected by COVID-19.”

Wray added that the KDCF will provide $40,000 to its service area, while the remainder, $109,120, will be distributed by the CFKR.

According to Community Foundations Canada, the maximum grant application for organizations in communities with less than 15,000 people is $40,000, while larger cities and regions can apply for up to $75,000 in funding.

Grants may be used to cover a wide range of expenses, including staff wages, resources, purchasing assistance, rental assistance and administrative costs, among others.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19. Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts,” said Josie Cole, KDCF Board President.

Wray said the application process has been made as streamlined as possible to get funding out to those in need quickly.

“This is an urgent need, and we want to get this funding out to our communities as quickly as possible,” said Wray.

Organizations within Cranbrook, Kimberley, Elkford, Fernie, Sparwood and the surrounding rural areas will have until July 27th to apply for grants.