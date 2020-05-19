The City of Kimberley has begun its phased re-open to gradually allow visitors back into its public spaces and facilities in a safe and planned way.

Starting Monday the City said that all parks, picnic areas, tennis and basketball courts, its skate park, and sports fields will be open for small groups. Playgrounds and play structures will remain closed, and team sports and practices are still banned for the time being.

The City said that it will provide modifications to its facilities on signage. Residents are also asked to keep their friend groups small and be patient with other people using the City’s spaces.

“While each facility and activity has specific health and safety guidelines, general guidelines remain in place for all activities. Physical distancing, by remaining at least 2 meters apart from those not in your immediate household, continues to be important, as does frequent hand washing, avoiding touching your face, and coughing into your elbow,” said Kimberley.