The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to call off the 2020 Julyfest, but has not taken a smaller backup event for the fall off the table just yet.

The Chamber of Commerce said the event was cancelled due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19 and the restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people.

“It was not an easy decision to make, but under these circumstances, it became clear that the responsible decision was to cancel Julyfest 2020,” said Brian Sondergaard, Chamber President, “Julyfest draws thousands of attendees who come to Kimberley to participate in the weekends sporting events and festivities.”

The event was initially scheduled to take place during the third weekend of July.

“Julyfest is financially an incredibly important event for our business community. We are disappointed but while we cannot go through as planned we are not ruling out a scaled-down event in the fall, ” said Daniel Holden, General Manager for the Chamber.