A pair of Calgary residents are facing multiple charges after Columbia Valley RCMP pulled them over for speeding in a stolen truck.

On Thursday, police said an officer stopped a Ford truck that was driving over the speed limit along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

Upon closer inspection, RCMP said the officer discovered that the vehicle was reported as stolen and the 59-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, both from Calgary, were arrested.

Further inspection by police turned up several other stolen items, forged documents and controlled substances.

The pair is facing a number of charges, including possession of break-in tools, possession of stolen property under $5000, fail to comply with conditions and knowingly possessing a forged document with intent.

The two were released the following day on strict conditions for a later court date.