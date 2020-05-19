National NewsNews Canada-U.S. Border to Remain Closed Another Month SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff May 19, 2020 (Supplied by Unsplash) The two countries have reached an agreement to keep the border closed until at least June 21st. The agreement means non-essential travel is still not allowed. However, the border will remain open for essential travel. Supply chain traffic and essential workers that travel back and forth for work are considered to be essential and can continue crossing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision was made to “keep everyone safe.”