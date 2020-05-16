Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Health Canada approved the first clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The research is being done at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University. Trudeau said if the trials are successful, it will allow the vaccine to be produced and distributed “here at home.” However, Trudeau warned it is a slow process and must be done safely.

The federal government will also be increasing the Canada Child Benefit again this summer. In a previous announcement, parents will receive an additional $300 per child in May. In his daily address on Saturday, Trudeau said the July 20th payments will include an increase, as they have every summer.

Trudeau also announced $100-million dollars in funding for the Canadian Red Cross. The funding is to allow the organization to continue its work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as prepare for potential flooding and wildfires across the country. An additional $10-million will be provided to Indigenous women and children’s shelters.