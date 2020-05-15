The City of Cranbrook will be tentatively re-opening several outdoor spaces across the community starting Wednesday, May 20th, including local parks, sports fields, courts and more.

As per the City of Cranbrook, the following spaces are slated to re-open next week:

All park spaces Excludes playgrounds and play structures

Trails Must practice physical distancing

Picnic areas Family and small circle use only

Gyro Park Tennis & Pickleball courts Limitations apply No events Family and small circle use only

Disc golf courses Limitations apply No events Family and small circle use only

Sports fields Family and small circle use only No organized practices or activities allowed

Idlewild fishing Practice social distancing Follow the B.C. Fishing regulations

Idlewild Park horse corral Limited use to individuals only



“I am pleased that we are able to re-open some of our parks and the amenities they provide. With summer coming, people need to get outdoors and participate in healthy activities,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “I encourage all of our residents to continue to practice all the safety procedures that the provincial health authority has advised that we all follow. Hopefully, it won’t be long until all services will be available again.”

A collective collaboration, the City of Cranbrook is one of several municipalities along with the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK), and First Nation communities participating in the regional “East Kootenay Restart”.

Cranbrook said they will continue their work alongside their regional partners to open additional facilities and amenities in phases over the coming weeks, such as public washrooms.

“Planning is focusing on opportunities to open outdoor basketball courts, spray parks and splash pads, playgrounds and play structures, but these facilities currently remain closed,” clarified the City of Cranbrook.

Additional guidelines are anticipated from the B.C. Government and Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, to provide further clarity on the timing of when certain facilities may open again.

“The BC Recreation and Parks Association is working on some industry-wide guidance and recommendations, which will be reviewed and incorporated into local plans for parks and outdoor spaces,” said Chris New, Director of Community Services for the City of Cranbrook. “In addition to the outdoor spaces, two other subcommittees are working on plans for reopening indoor facilities, sport activities and programming in the coming weeks. We will continue to provide updates as details are finalized.”

Although some sites will open on May 20th, the City of Cranbrook said it is important that people still take personal responsibility to practice physical distancing and maintain their hygiene.

Stay home and away from others if you are sick

Following physical distancing Keep at least 2 metres apart from others

Practicing good hygiene Washing hands before and after visiting amenities

Be self-sufficient Carry your own hand sanitizer and wipes

Keep your circle small Keep your group limited to members of your household and very select friends and family

No congregating in groups No large group activities

Wait your turn at a safe distance Give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the facilities



More: COVID-19 Updates & Information (City of Cranbrook)

“As a community, we remain strong, compassionate, and caring,” said the City of Cranbrook. “As we move into this new phase, it is important not to forget to keep checking in on our friends and neighbours.”

“Offer help and support where it is needed most, and do not be afraid to reach out for help if you need it yourself. We will be a stronger community for it.”

More: East Kootenay Restart (City of Cranbrook)