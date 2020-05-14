News Special Report: Exclusive Interview with B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff May 14, 2020 B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr) Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health. In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including: The lack of COVID-19 cases outside the Lower Mainland The turnaround time on testing results in BC Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Conspiracy Theories around the coronavirus Elective Surgeries The current state of the health care budget in the province Comparing the stress of leading the NDP party in a provincial election to COVID-19 Hear the full interview between Adrian Dix and Vista Radio reporter Brendan Pawliw below: https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Adrian-Dix-May-14.mp3