Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

  • The lack of COVID-19 cases outside the Lower Mainland
  • The turnaround time on testing results in BC
  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Conspiracy Theories around the coronavirus
  • Elective Surgeries
  • The current state of the health care budget in the province
  • Comparing the stress of leading the NDP party in a provincial election to COVID-19

Hear the full interview between Adrian Dix and Vista Radio reporter Brendan Pawliw below: