Site of the proposed Freedom Mobile Cell Tower that was voted down by Cranbrook City Council on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Cranbrook City Council did not support a proposal from Freedom Mobile to build a new cell tower on undeveloped City-owned land south of the community.

Located at 2025 8th Avenue South, the proposed tower would have been a 40-metre monopole structure.

Freedom Mobile proposed a 20-year term to lease the 10m x 10m space on the southwest corner of the property, with a rental rate of $14,000 per year. With the proposal, Freedom Mobile also had plans to construct a new access road off 8th Avenue to the tower site along the southern edge of the property line.

Back in 2018, Freedom Mobile approached Cranbrook and prepare preliminary plans. Public consultation was completed with an open house on February 4, 2020. An additional letter of opposition and petition against the project was received by City Council on April 14, 2020.

The full report, letters of opposition, and proposed plans can be found at the link below.

More: Proposed Freedom Mobile Cell Tower (City of Cranbrook)

At their regular meeting on Monday, Cranbrook City Council voted down the proposal.

Cranbrook’s Administrative Staff recommended that City Council support the proposal, but now the project remains in limbo given Council’s vote on the matter.