College of the Rockies’ Hospitality Management student Amandeep (Aman) Kaur was recently awarded a B.C. Hospitality Foundation ‘Our Future Leaders Scholarship.’ (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

The BC Hospitality Foundation has chosen to award its $1,500 Our Future Leaders Scholarship to a student from the College of the Rockies’ campus in Invermere.

The recipient, Amandeep Kaur, is in the College’s Hospitality Management program, the College said she was given the scholarship because of her academic ability.

“Being chosen as a recipient of this scholarship acknowledges her academic standing, experience in the hospitality industry, extracurricular activities, and her enthusiasm for her future career in the hospitality industry,” said the College.

Michelle Taylor, Invermere campus manager expressed her thoughts on Kaur’s performance.

“We are so proud of Aman,” said Taylor. “She arrived in our program eager to learn and soon became a strong academic leader. She is so deserving of this recognition.”

Kaur is originally from a small village in northern India, the College said she came to its Invermere campus with a passion for the hospitality industry. It added that while she had limited experience coming into the program, she quickly showed her skills and ambition in her first work placement in a local restaurant, where she was promoted to the position of cook.

“I feel very honoured and encouraged after receiving this scholarship,” Kaur said. “I’ve dedicated myself to learning and working hard, and this is such an encouragement to do even more in the future. I would like to give a special thanks to my instructor Anna-Marie Rautenbach. She always motivated me to be on the right track in my life and my studies. The Hospitality Management program’s group helped me to learn how to work in a team and to see my ability to be a leader.”

The College said Kaur was among the first intake of students into its new Hospitality Management diploma program. It added that Kaur’s long-term goal is to become a successful general manager, and is currently exploring opportunities in hotel operations among other hospitality sectors to grow her knowledge.