With the approach of Phase 2 of BC’s Restart Plan on the horizon, the Provincial Government will extend its COVID-19 state of emergency for the fourth time, until at least May 26th.

The call was made by Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety, and the province said this will allow a continued coordinated response to the pandemic.

“As we look forward to increasing our social and economic activity in B.C., we must remember that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Farnworth. “Our province continues to be in a state of emergency, and we will continue in our co-ordinated response to keep people safe, support our health-care system and ensure our supply chains are secure.”

BC’s Restart Plan, announced last week, is a phased approach to opening the province up to a “new normal.”

“Because of our determination and sacrifices over the past months, we’re now in a position to carefully move toward the next chapter in our response to COVID-19, but we must not lose sight of the challenges that are ahead,” said Premier John Horgan. “At each and every step forward, your government will continue in its commitment to keep our communities safe and support people through this difficult time.”

The province said the extension of this state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C. health and emergency management officials.