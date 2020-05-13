With border restrictions between the United States and Canada set to expire in a week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said talks to extend the restriction of all non-essential travel is going well.

In his daily briefing on Wednesday, Trudeau said this is not the time to talk about loosening the terms of the border shutdown.

The Prime Minister said he is confident about being able to keep Canadians safe.

The current agreement ends on Thursday, May 21st.

Some reports suggest the talks are centred around an extension of the restrictions to June 21st.