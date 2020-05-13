Cranbrook City Council has approved the 2.88% tax increase, which includes a general increase of 1.88% and the 1% dedicated road tax.

According to the City of Cranbrook, the 1.88% increase represents inflationary pressures on operating costs and will add approximately $513,400 in revenue for City operations.

The 1% dedicated road tax represents about $273,400 in added revenue, allowing approximately $2.5 million for the 2020 Captial Works Program to complete various road improvements around the community.

The general municipal tax burden in Cranbrook will be distributed between residential and commercial properties. Residential will carry about 61% of the burden, while commercial will pick up the remaining 36%. Utilities, light industry, and recreation or non-profit account for the remaining 3% of the tax burden.

Given the 2.88% tax increase, the average increase for a residential property valued at $320,000 would be $64.47, while the business sector can anticipate an average increase of $214.35.

The City of Cranbrook calculated the additional increases to the School Tax, RDEK, KERHD, and BCAA to based on average assessed value. Residential properties should anticipate a $141.47 increase, while businesses can expect $922.92 in savings, given the large decrease to school taxes in 2020.

