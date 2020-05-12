Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement for the East Kootenay, including Cranbrook.

The weather forecaster said there is a possibility of heavy rain and the possibility of a thunderstorm on Tuesday evening.

“An unstable atmosphere will lead to widespread showers with the risk of embedded thunderstorms over southern B.C. (Tuesday) afternoon and evening,” said Environment Canada. “While pinpointing the exact location and timing of thunderstorms is impossible, the heaviest precipitation is expected east of Okanagan Lake and into the Kootenays tonight.”

The forecast ranges widely, from 5 mm of rain to up to 30 mm.

“The public and emergency managers should be prepared for sudden and heavy downpours,” added Environment Canada. “With snowpacks now primed for melt, the added rainfall could contribute to increased runoff in some areas including the Okanagan and Kootenay-Boundary regions.

Environment Canada added showers and a risk of thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday, however rainfall totals are expected to be less than Tuesday evening.