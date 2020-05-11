Canada is already seeing a secondary wave of wide-spread mental health distress.

According to the federal Health Minister, many Canadians are experiencing distress and in proportions that the federal government hasn’t seen in a very long time. Patty Hadju said whether it’s anxiety or depression, increased domestic violence, or increased substance use, the government is focusing on making sure support isn’t postponed until the pandemic is over.

Hadju reminded Canadians that they have access to free support through the wellness together portal available through Canada.ca/coronavirus.

A number of useful self-assessment tools, resources and connections to paid professionals by text or phone are also available, noted Hadju.

She said the federal government has increased the money transferred to provinces and territories for both treatments and support of mental health.