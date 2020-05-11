As of Monday, COVID-19 has infected just under 70,000 Canadians resulting in nearly 5,000 deaths. As the number of cases increases so does the country’s recoveries, totalling 32,400 Canadians or about 47% of Canada’s caseload.

Canada’s top doctor said labs across the country have tested over 1.1-million people for COVID-19 with about 6% testing positive. Dr. Theresa Tam said the past week saw an average of 26,000 Canadians being tested daily.

Tam marked the beginning of National Nursing Week, acknowledging the exceptional services provided by nurses nation-wide. She said their impact goes far beyond health services, from education to the development of standards and guidelines and the delivery of public health programs like vaccinations and infection prevention control.

Tam invited Canadians to join in a universal thank you to healthcare heroes nation-wide on Tuesday at 7:00 pm.

“Shine a light in a window for all nurses on Tuesday night to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale who revolutionized the field of nursing by implementing hand-washing and hygiene practices that saved countless lives by preventing the spread of life-threatening infections.”