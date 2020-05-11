Kimberley RCMP removed an impaired driver from the road just before noon on Saturday.

Police said the officer spotted the vehicle driven by a woman who he knew had a suspended license.

While performing a traffic stop, the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption on the driver.

The woman was taken to the Kimberley detachment where she provided two breath samples, both nearly twice the legal limit, at 150 mg, according to police.

RCMP said the woman did not have a valid B.C. Driver’s License, and her Alberta license was suspended because of a past impaired driving charge.

“The vehicle was impounded and she faces a further driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act,” said Kimberley RCMP. “Impaired drivers can be apprehended anywhere, anytime.”

RCMP added that the circumstances of the incident will be sent to Crown Counsel for review.