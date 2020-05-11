A map highlighting the road which will be closed on Tuesday, May 12th. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Cranbrook’s 6th Street Northwest will be closed for the majority of the day on Tuesday to allow crews to connect the new ʔaq’am housing project to the city’s water.

Cranbrook said that the road will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Industrial Road 2 and Industrial Road 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The public is asked to use caution, obey signage, and use the provided detour route around the area.

The City reminded residents of the importance of being careful around work crews.

“When driving through the City any time and you see vehicles with flashing red, blue or yellow lights, please be aware that workers are present,” said Cranbrook. “Reduce your speed and allow extra space when passing the vehicles or accident scene, where it is safe to do so.”