Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday, British Columbia’s Provincial Health Officer.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

Testing Rates in B.C.

Personal Protective Equipment

Protecting Long-Term Care Facilities and One-On-One Visits

Easing Restrictions

Elective Surgeries

B.C. Cases Compared to Canada

Comparing Factual COVID-19 Information to False Information

Hear the full interview between Dr. Bonnie Henry and Vista Radio reporter Brendan Pawliw below: