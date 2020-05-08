News Special Report: Exclusive Interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff May 8, 2020 Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr) Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with Dr. Bonnie Henry on Friday, British Columbia’s Provincial Health Officer. In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including: Testing Rates in B.C. Personal Protective Equipment Protecting Long-Term Care Facilities and One-On-One Visits Easing Restrictions Elective Surgeries B.C. Cases Compared to Canada Comparing Factual COVID-19 Information to False Information Hear the full interview between Dr. Bonnie Henry and Vista Radio reporter Brendan Pawliw below: https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Dr-Bonnie-Henry-May-8-2020.mp3