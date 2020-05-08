The Prime Minister is assuring businesses the government will continue to be there for them. New jobless numbers out on Friday show the Canadian economy has shed 3-million jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a tweet Friday morning, Justin Trudeau said it is a “difficult” reminder there are Canadians across the country that need support.

In his daily briefing, he announced the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy for employers will be extended past the end of June. Although he was light on details, Trudeau said we will hear more next week.

“The wage subsidy will continue to be there to help you keep your employees on the payroll. If you had to lay-off people try to rehire them, they are the people that will help us kickstart the economy in both the short and long term.”

So far businesses have applied for the 75-percent wage subsidy to the equivalent of about 2-million employees.