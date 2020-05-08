According to WildSafeBC, a grizzly bear was reported by Highway 3 across from the Stanford Inn and on the trail by the Cedars, while an aggressive moose reportedly charged a dog on Thursday.

The moose reportedly charged and injured a dog on Kiddy Up trail.

“Moose are not normally aggressive but can be very dangerous if approached or startled,” said WildSafeBC. “Never approach or feed wildlife.”

The recent wildlife sightings are prompting reminders to the public to be cautious.

Anyone looking to report any conflict with humans and wildlife can contact 1-877-952-7277 or visit WildSafeBC’s website.

