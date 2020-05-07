Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on May 7, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

Provincial health authorities have confirmed an additional 33 COVID-19 cases in B.C., which now brings the total of cases to 2,288 as of May 7th.

Meanwhile, 179 people in the Interior Health Region have contracted the virus to date.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said that 1,512 people have recovered from the virus so far, with 776 active cases remaining.

B.C.’s death total has risen to 126, as two more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Henry said even though restrictions will soon begin to ease, as announced by the provincial government on Wednesday, B.C. residents still need to adhere to public health advice.

“We need to continue the measures we are taking to bend our curve down and to get this under control,” said Henry. “The premiere announced that we will be ready to move to Phase 2 after the May Long Weekend, so it’s not much longer now. This is something that we can all look forward to, even if it’s not quite here yet. We will be watching very carefully to make sure that all we are doing will continue to make it safe for us to expand.”

Henry added that plans and checklists on guidelines for businesses looking to reopen are being developed ahead of the launch of Phase 2. The guidelines will include basic principals that have been in place for essential businesses for the duration of the pandemic.

“Businesses will need to make decisions for themselves, however, based on your ability to meet those requirements. Some restaurants and bars, for example, or some hair salons may not open,” said Henry. “Like every family, every business is unique.”

More: B.C. Details Plans For Getting to ‘New Normal’ (May 6, 2020)

More: B.C. Offers Further Details on Resuming Non-Urgent Surgeries (May 7, 2020)