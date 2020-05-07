Kory George, reported missing, is believed to be travelling to either Strathmore or the Moyie area. (Supplied by the Medicine Hat Police Service)

The Medicine Hat Police Service is seeking assistance from the public to locate a 49-year-old man who was reported as missing on Wednesday, May 6th.

Police said the man, Kory George, is believed to be travelling to either Strathmore, Alberta or the Moyie area.

George may be seen driving a 2014 red Ford Explorer with Alberta License plate BHS7702.

Police describe the man as standing about 5’9″ tall, 220lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could lead to finding George is asked to call the MHPS at 403-529-8481.