Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)

Provincial health authorities are reporting a total of 2,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C., as 23 new infections have been tested positive.

For the Interior Health region, 179 cases have been confirmed to date.

In a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, several more deaths have been added on Wednesday.

“We are saddened to report three new COVID-19 related deaths: one in the Island Health region and two in Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 124 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.”

So far, 1,494 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 761 active cases.

The Province’s plans on moving forward were also unveiled on Wednesday.

