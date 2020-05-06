With more and more people at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services is reminding residents to be mindful of their safety at home, specifically while cooking.

“The kitchen is the most common location for fires to start in a home and unattended cooking is the number one reason fires start there,” said Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Given there may be increased distractions at home including work, homeschooling, and multi-tasking, the local Fire Department wants residents to exercise safe cooking practices.

Some of the tips offered up by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services include:

Keep an eye on what you fry Most cooking fires start when someone is frying food

Watch what you are cooking Fires start when the heat is too high If you see any smoke or the grease starts to boil, turn the burner off

Make sure you are awake and alert while cooking Alcohol and some drugs can make you sleepy

Wear short sleeves or roll them up so they do not catch on fire

Make sure children and pets stay at least 1 metre away from a hot stove

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove so no one can bump them or pull them over

Keep things that can catch fire, like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, away from the stove

Never pour water on a cooking pan grease fire Smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turn off the stove



“Keeping these things in mind and making them a normal habit when you are in the kitchen can go a long way to ensuring a safe and fire-safe kitchen.”

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services said anyone with questions or comments can contact them at 250-426-2325 for more information.