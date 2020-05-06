A repatriation ceremony will be held this afternoon at CFB Trenton in eastern Ontario for six Canadian military members that lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

The virtual service will be streamed live on the Facebook page Canadian Heroes at 2:30 Eastern Time this afternoon. You can find that link here. Following the ceremony, the traditional procession along the Highway of Heroes will take place to the coroner’s office in Toronto. In usual circumstances, Canadians would gather along the overpasses of the 401 to honour the soldier’s but because of physical-distancing measures, people are asked to pay their respects online with the hashtag #HighwayofHeroes.

The six soldiers who lost their lives during a NATO exercise off the coast of Greece are Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald, Captain Kevin Hagen, Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, and Master Corporal Matthew Cousins.

Only Sub-Lieutenant Cowbrough’s body will be repatriated. Remains of another soldier have been found but have not been identified.