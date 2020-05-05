A third meat processing plant in Alberta has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

This time it is at the Harmony Beef meatpacking plant north of Calgary.

Alberta Health officials say there are 34 cases.

This on the heels of a federal announcement of $252-million dollars for the agri-food sector hit hard by processing plant closures and a surplus of produce because of the pandemic.

The Cargill processing plant in High River just reopened yesterday after 900 workers became ill with the virus.