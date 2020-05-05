Cracked sidewalk (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

Contractors working with the City of Fernie will be working on downtown sidewalk repairs over the next few days.

The City said the work will focus on fixing sidewalks that have cracked or shifted within the downtown core.

It added that repairs are meant to remove tripping hazards posed to pedestrians by cracked and uneven sidewalk panels.

Residents travelling through the area are asked to use caution around work crews and expect short disruptions in sidewalk use.