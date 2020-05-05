The City of Cranbrook has begun its yearly battle against the local mosquito population, as they hope to prevent a massive wave of mosquitoes.

Early monitoring by the City indicates significant mosquito larvae activity, potentially leading to an above-average year for mosquito activity.

As a result, the City’s contractor completed the first direct mosquito treatment over the past weeks, placing the granular larvacide Aquabac onto sites where mosquito larvae were found.

“This larvicide contains a naturally occurring bacterium known as Bti, which targets the mosquito larvae, but does not harm birds, mammals, beneficial insects or amphibians,” said the City of Cranbrook. “This product is registered for this use in Canada.”

The City said they will continue to monitor and treat potential mosquito breeding sites as needed this spring and summer.

Although Cranbrook is taking direct action, they are also hoping the public can play their part in managing the mosquito population by removing any standing water from their home or property.

“Standing water has a huge potential for mosquito development.”

The City is asking the public to be mindful and look at periodically clearing any standing water from the following areas:

Clogged gutters and ditches

Trays under flower pots

Outside pets’ dishes

Children’s pools and toys

Untreated or unmaintained pools or ponds

Birdbaths and feeders

Canoes / boats

Tarps

Tires

Any potential mosquito development sites can be reported to the City of Cranbrook through their Mosquito Hotline at (250) 421-1294.