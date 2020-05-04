The City of Cranbrook is hoping residents take flood risk into their own hands, ensuring they are doing what they can to protect their property from potential flooding.

The following was submitted by the City of Cranbrook:

– – – – – – – – – –

“Over the past few years, it has become a normal occurrence to see quick, drastic rises in spring temperatures mixed with rainfall and fast snow melt. Once this process begins, it is normal for the City of Cranbrook to begin getting large volumes of calls around flooding basements.

Taking steps and the proper precautions now to prepare and protect your home and property from possible flooding is important as we begin to move into the spring months. Being proactive and working to stop drainage problems before they start can save you a lot of money and headaches down the road.

Take the time and effort to ensure your lot is graded properly, with the ground sloping away from your home so water drains away from your foundation. Grading your lot so water runs toward the street wherever possible is one of the most important things you can do as a homeowner.

Installing backwater sanitary valves – devices designed to allow water to flow in one direction only, can offer a decreased risk of a sewage backup in your home if it is installed correctly and properly maintained. Properly installing sump pumps to drain into your yard or the storm sewer system and not the sanitary sewer is also important step in preventing sewage backups.

To help our residents better protect their properties, the City has created an information rich webpage in flooding preparation. There is information on a variety of potential flood risks and suggestions of ways you can help minimize the potential of flood damage, from simple and inexpensive fixes to more labour intensive and longer-term projects.

The site covers backflow prevention and proper lot grading, along with information on risks around spring melt and overland flooding and the use of sump pumps and sandbags. The website also helps residents to understand the differences between the City’s storm sewer and sanitary sewer systems and provides information around homeowner responsibilities.

Visit our website at www.cranbrook.ca and click on ‘Flooding Information’ under the ‘Residents’ tab on the homepage for more information.”

– – – – – – – – – –